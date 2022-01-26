Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar on Haldi ceremony: Mandira Bedi pens sweet note for couple

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will soon take the solemn vows, and the duo is already garnering love and blessing from actresses fans to colleagues. Actress Mandira Bedi has shared her love for the soon-to-be couple on the internet and penned a heartwarming note.

In a post, Mandira is hugging the bride and groom with love, and she uploaded the pictures with the caption, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know."

Check out the post

Mouni Roy's wedding with Suraj Nambiar has turned out to be a grand affair of happiness. Several television actors like Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, Producer Vanessa Walia and others have reached Goa and they are adding more value to Roy's Haldi and Mehandi ceremony. Let's first take a glance at Dulhaniya Mouni.

Mouni's 'Naagin 2' co-star Arjun Bijlani is the happiest among ladkiwale. Check out his picture-perfect moment with Roy

Well, Bijlani is certainly enjoying the vibe. Check out some of his funniest moments from the ceremony. He's even dancing with the bride-to-be's mother, and that's what makes him so lovable

The actress wedding with Suraj was speculated for quite some time. Recently, the actress expressed gratitude when the paparazzi congratulated her for her marriage. It seems that the rumours are true.

On Monday, Mouni Roy was seen outside a cafe and a showroom in Mumbai. After spotting her, paps congratulated her, to which Mouni smiled and continued to pose. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a man can be heard saying, “Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27.” However, she didn’t respond but later she smiled and said, “Thank you!” when another photographer congratulated her. It appears that she has confirmed the news of her wedding by saying ‘Thank you’.