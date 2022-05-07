Mouni Roy sizzles in leopard print bikini in her latest photo dump

Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, who has a huge fan following, never leaves a chance to stun her fans with her beautiful photos on social media. She often shares her sexy pictures and videos in order to keep her fans updated.

In her latest photo dump, the actress can be seen sizzling in a hot leopard print bikini. In one of the pictures, she can be seen raising the temperature in a beautiful red dress. In another photo, the actress looks gorgeous in a printed saree. Her fans are all hearts after seeing her beautiful photos.

Take a look:

Recently, Mouni shares a series of photos I a black and white dress. Sharing the photos she wrote, “I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in dancing, especially when dancing is not necessarily prescribed.”

Earlier, she was seen grooving to ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ with Ranveer Singh on the sets of DID Lil Masters.

Mouni Roy is one of the hottest actors in the film and TV industry. For the unversed, Mouni made her Television debut in 2007 with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and over the years worked in several hit shows. Mouni earned applaud for her performance as a shape-shifting serpent in 'Naagin'. Post that, the actress got immense recognition and ventured into Bollywood in 2018 with 'Gold' starring opposite Akshay Kumar.

In pics: Mouni Roy looks sizzling hot in little black dress, fans call her ‘beauty icon’

Mouni is often complimented for her eclectic fashion sense. Be it the traditional nine-yard saree or the hot and sexy bikini, the actress pulls off everything with grace and style.

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood in the sports drama ‘Gold’ opposite Akshay Kumar.