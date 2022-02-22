Mouni Roy shares photo with husband Suraj Nambiar, fans are all hearts

Television actress Mouni Roy on Tuesday shares a picture with her husband Suraj Nambiar. They are looking adorable in the picture. The actress can be seen wearing a short dress, whereas, Suraj was seen wearing formals.

Sharing the photo, Mouni and Suraj announced that they are launching an education website ‘Ultimate Gurus.’ Their fans and friends are happy for the couple and started congratulating them in the comment box.

One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations,” the second person mentioned, “Looking very smart couple.” The third one wrote, “couple goals.”

Take a look:

Mouni Roy is one of the hottest actors in the film and TV industry. For the unversed, Mouni made her Television debut in 2007 with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and over the years worked in several hit shows. Mouni earned applaud for her performance as a shape-shifting serpent in 'Naagin'. Post that, the actress got immense recognition and ventured into Bollywood in 2018 with 'Gold' starring opposite Akshay Kumar.

Mouni is often complimented for her eclectic fashion sense. Be it the traditional nine-yard saree or the hot and sexy bikini, the actress pulls off everything with grace and style.

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood in the sports drama ‘Gold’ opposite Akshay Kumar.