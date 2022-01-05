Mouni Roy shares jaw-dropping pics in sizzling hot beachwear-See

Popular television actress Mouni Roy can turn head over heels when she decides to drop her sexy pictures on social media. She knows how to flaunt her curves and look hot in beachwear.

Mouni Roy on Wednesday posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures from her Instagram account. The actress is looking gorgeous in the all the photos that she dropped. She can be seen wearing a sizzling hot sky-blue beachwear in the pics. Her pictures are doing rounds on social media, her fans have dropped heart and fire emojis under the post.

Take a look:

Earlier on Sunday, Mouni Roy posted a picture of herself in a sexy leopard printed beachwear on Instagram.

Undoubtedly, Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest actresses that we have in the television industry. Sometimes, people also troll her for her bold and revealing pictures on social media. They also troll the actress for cosmetic surgery.

Kamaal R Khan, who is famous for trolling celebrities, once took a dig at Mouni Roy. He tweeted, “Money can change the looks also. See here, Actress #MouniRoy keeps changing her looks.” However, Mouni doesn’t care about such trolls.

Mouni Roy is one of those actresses who like to keep their personal life away from media. While speaking to womansera about her private life, she had said, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself."

Meanwhile, On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.