Mouni Roy's photo with Hrithik Roshan goes viral, actress calls him ‘wonderful human’

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy collaborated for a special shoot in Amsterdam with Hrithik Roshan, much to the delight of fans. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Hrithik and Mouni when the actress gave a behind-the-scenes look from the shoot in a stunning selfie. Well, the two celebs collaborated on an ad shoot, and they shot in a European city for the same. Now, Mouni has posted a photo from behind the scenes on her Instagram account, praising Hrithik.



Mouni published a selfie on her Instagram account in which Hrithik can be seen giving a victory sign. The actress, on the other hand, was seen taking a selfie. As they posed against the lovely European city's backdrop, the two stars looked absolutely amazing. Mouni is dressed in a black dress with her hair left open for the shoot, while Hrithik is dressed in a suit.



Sharing the photo, Mouni wrote, "From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human."

Take a look at the post here:

Hrithik will next be featured in Vikram Vedha, a film he co-wrote with Saif Ali Khan. The film's shoot is currently underway, and fans are eager to see Hrithik and Saif go head-to-head in this actioner. Hrithik also has the film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Mouni, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On September 9, 2022, the film will be released.



For the unversed, Mouni had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 as per Malayali and Bengali rituals at the luxurious Hilton Resort in Goa. The couple kept it a private affair with their families and close friends attending the wedding ceremonies.