Mouni Roy raises temperature with her insanely HOT bikini photos

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame after starring in the smash TV show 'Naagin,' is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken celebrities on social media. Mouni Roy does her own thing when it comes to making a splash on the internet as well as in cinema and television, not afraid to show off her bold avatar and her trendy fashion sense that not everyone approves of.

The actress recently posted photos from her pool day on Instagram, which have gone viral.

Take a look-

She recently shared a video of her dancing in a stunning black dress.

The actor was photographed wearing a well-fitted emerald green velvet blazer with two pockets that she wore with her sleeves pushed up for a sophisticated look.

With her depiction as Shivanya, a shape-shifting serpent in Colors TV's supernatural drama ‘Naagin 1’ (2015–16), she established herself as one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses. She appeared in a cameo appearance as Shivanya's offspring Shivangi, another shape-shifting serpent, in the show's sequel ‘Naagin 2’ (2016–17).

She made her Hindi film debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama ‘Gold’ (2018), which was a critical and economic success and earned her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut. She debuted as a singer in 2019 with the remake of ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’.