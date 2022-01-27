Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar in Bengali ceremony, video goes viral

Mouni Roy has married her beau Suraj Nambiar. The two wedded at a traditional South Indian ceremony this morning, and they are now married according to Bengali norms.

Several videos of the wedding and its festivities went viral previously, and now videos of their Bengali wedding have begun to surface as well.

Take a look-

Mouni, who comes from a Hindu Bengali family, wore a broad red-bordered white saree with heavy gold jewellery for the South Indian wedding/ The outfit included customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy wedding choker set paired with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a beautiful waistband.

The 'Naagin' actress adorned her hair with a lovely white gajra flowing through her long braid, keeping her makeup simple.

Suraj, who comes from a Malayali family, was dressed in a tanned brown kurta with a traditional white dhoti.

She captioned the photos as “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni”

The wedding is being held at the opulent Hilton Goa Resort. The gala event is a private and restricted occasion, with only their family and close friends in attendance. On their Instagram accounts, several celebs, including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani, have been sharing precious moments from the wedding festivities.

In terms of the newlyweds, Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker from Bangalore who is currently living in Dubai, where he met Mouni Roy on New Year's Eve in 2019. The couple began dating soon after and will now embark on their journey as husband and wife.