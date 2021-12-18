Mouni Roy looks stunning in short skirt and off shoulder crop top, drops video on Instagram

One of the hottest TV actresses, Mouni Roy, consistently dazzles her fans with stunning photos. From traditional Indian outfits to short dresses, she looks lovely in everything she wears. Mouni's Instagram is brimming with stunning photos of herself that have left internet users panting for breath.

Mouni Roy recently shared an aesthetically pleasing video of herself strolling on a beach on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here-

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Mouni Roy would marry her boyfriend businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022, according to News18. As per the article, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar broke the news to a newspaper in her village of Cooch, Bihar. The couple is expected to marry in either Dubai or Italy.

She established herself as one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses with her portrayal of Shivanya, a shape-shifting serpent, in Colors TV's supernatural thriller 'Naagin 1' (2015–16). In the show's sequel, 'Naagin 2' (2016–17), she made a cameo appearance as Shivanya's child Shivangi, another shape-shifting serpent.

She made her Hindi cinema debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' (2018), which was a critical and commercial success and got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. In 2019, she made her singing debut with the version of 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.'