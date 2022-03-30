Mouni Roy looks sensuous in floral dress, photos from Dubai vacay go viral

Actress Mouni Roy has set the temperature high with her latest Instagram post as she's looking hot and gorgeous in a floral mini dress. Mouni turned into a model for her husband Suraj Nambiar, and during their Dubai vacation, the actress shared several beach moments from the Dubai diaries. In a carousel post, the Naagin actress is smiling at the sun, and while enjoying the picturesque location, the actress said, "Heart so full, now ready for reality."

In another post, the Made in India actress described her 'happy chappy' state of mind. Roy even described their me-time and summed up their moment by saying, "Yesterday we walked a while, picked up some flowers, ate a lot, read a lil, sat & lied down on the beach staring at the blank blue sky & then walked some more...@nambiar13

The netizens have showered hearts over Roy's vacay moments and hailed her as 'beautiful.' Even her friends are awestruck by her beauty. Actress Aashka Goradia commented with smiley and fire emojis. Famous dancer and choreographer Dharmesh commented with smiley emojis. Actress Sonaakshi Raaj was also got impressed by her grace and she commented, "whistles."

Last week the actress was in Colombo, Sri Lanka for her 'workation' and she has been treating her fans and followers with her ultra-glamorous pictures from the island nation. On Sunday, March 20, Mouni burned the internet when she shared sizzling photos in a green dress on her Instagram handle.

"Trust. Live. Pray. Love. Dance. Laugh", is what Mouni had captioned her photos. Her comments section soon got flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. In the photos clicked during the night, the 'Made In China' actress is seen giving a stylish pose for the camera. The photos have gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One Shiva.