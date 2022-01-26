Mouni Roy Haldi Ceremony: Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia dance away; video goes viral

Mouni Roy's wedding with Suraj Nambiar has turned out to be a grand affair of happiness. Several television actors like Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, Producer Vanessa Walia and others have reached Goa and they are adding more value to Roy's Haldi and Mehandi ceremony. Let's first take a glance at Dulhaniya Mouni.



Mouni's 'Naagin 2' co-star Arjun Bijlani is the happiest among ladkiwale. Check out his picture-perfect moment with Roy

Well, Bijlani is certainly enjoying the vibe. Check out some of his funniest moments from the ceremony. He's even dancing with the bride-to-be's mother, and that's what makes him so lovable

Let's take a look at Mouni and Suraj's Haldi ceremony

Mandira Bedi, Pragya Kapoor, Aashka Goradia and others are grooving to some popular numbers and enjoying the mehandi ceremony

The actress wedding with Suraj was speculated for quite some time. Recently, the actress expressed gratitude when the paparazzi congratulated her for her marriage. It seems that the rumours are true.

On Monday, Mouni Roy was seen outside a cafe and a showroom in Mumbai. After spotting her, paps congratulated her, to which Mouni smiled and continued to pose. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a man can be heard saying, “Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27.”

However, she didn’t respond but later she smiled and said, “Thank you!” when another photographer congratulated her. It appears that she has confirmed the news of her wedding by saying ‘Thank you’.

Watch video:

Mouni Roy is one of those actresses who like to keep their personal life away from media. While speaking to womansera about her private life, she had said, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself."

Meanwhile, On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.