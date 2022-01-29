Mouni Roy gives sizzling dance performance on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at her sangeet night, watch viral video

The very famous Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged solemn vows in Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, the actress can be seen grooving to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. She can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Meanwhile, Suraj, who looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, also joined her on the sate and started grooving with his wife. Celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, and more attended the function. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while cutting the cake.

Earlier, during her pre-wedding festivities, Mouni Roy can be seen grooving to ‘Mehendi hai rachnewali’ in a beautiful yellow lehenga. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Beautiful bride #MouniRoy at her Haldi ceremony @pratikutekar.official #bigfatindianwedding.”

One of the social media users commented, “her dress so different and beautiful she is looking.” Another mentioned, “Awesome.” The third one wrote, “congratulations.” Watch the video here:

Mouni and Suraj had been dating since 2019 reportedly when they met in Dubai. Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai, while Mouni is a popular film and television actress. Mouni's upcoming film included the much-awaited 'Brahmastra' in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.