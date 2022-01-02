Mouni Roy flaunts sexy curves in leopard beachwear, fans ask 'whose hotter, sun or you'

Popular television actress Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans when it comes to her style statement. The actress often flaunts her sexy curves on Instagram, leaving her fans amazed.

Mouni Roy on Sunday took to Instagram and dropped a sizzling hot picture of herself in a sexy leopard printed beachwear. Undoubtedly, she looks amazing in the photo. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Beach day.” Her photo is now doing rounds on social media.

Her fans are dropping hearts and fire-emojis under the post. One of her fans mentioned, “Your beauty has no limits mam,” while another wrote, “I wonder whose hotter the sun or uu.”

Take a look:

Earlier, she posted pictures in which she was seen wearing a white outfit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “I wonder what it is. That makes me wonder. I wonder what it is. That makes me dream. I wonder when my dreams at times come true, At times torn asunder, I wonder why it is. I still believe…”

Take a look:

Earlier, while speaking to womansera about her private life, “I’m not dating anybody actually. I’m a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself.”

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film