Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in yellow bikini, photos go VIRAL



Mouni Roy, a popular television actress, never fails to impress her fans with her sense of style. On Instagram, the actress frequently flaunts her gorgeous curves, leaving her fans in awe.

Mouni recently shared photographs and videos on Instagram sporting a yellow bikini in which she looks amazing.

For the unversed, it seems like the 'Naagin' star Mouni Roy will make her year special by getting hitched with her rumoured Dubai based businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar.

Earlier it was rumoured that the couple was rumoured to marry in either Dubai or Italy. Now, as per a report of News18, the couple is all set to get married on January 27 in a private ceremony and they reported a source saying, "It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white.” It is also been reported that actress Aashka Goradia and producer Ekta Kapoor will be present at the wedding.

She made her Hindi cinema debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' (2018), which was a critical and commercial success and got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. In 2019, she made her singing debut with the version of 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.'

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.