Television

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

Amid speculations, Mouni Roy dropped a cryptic hint about hosting the Indian Adaptation of the popular dating reality show, Temptation Island.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

The famous American dating reality show, Temptation Island, gets an Indian adaptation, and actress Mouni Roy dropped a major hint about hosting the show. Temptation Island revolves around real-life celebrity couples facing the ultimate relationship test. 

Right from the day of the announcement it was rumoured that Mouni Roy will host the upcoming dating reality show. Amidst the ongoing speculation of her being roped in as the host of the Indian adaption of Temptation Island, Mouni Roy shared a photo on her social media. 

Mouni looked sexy as she donned an orange bralette top with a matching sarong-style skirt with a high slit. She let her long hair flow naturally as she stood infront of an orange background. Mouni shared the photo with a cryptic caption, "You don't know what real temptation is until you see what's coming tomorrow." 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

As per the statement, Temptation Island is produced by Banijay Asia, and it will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test. The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Surrounded by charming singles, they will grapple with their feelings, confront unfamiliar temptations, and delve into their deepest desires. With its focus on relationships and human emotions, the reality series is expected to strike a chord with Indian viewers, offering them a unique and compelling viewing experience. Temptation Island India will soon premiere on JioCinema. 

