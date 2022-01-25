Mouni Roy confirms her wedding, says 'Thank You' to paps - WATCH

There have been speculations about Mouni Roy’s wedding with her rumoured beau Suraj Nambiar. Recently, the actress expressed gratitude when the paparazzi congratulated her for her marriage. It seems that the rumours are true.

On Monday, Mouni Roy was seen outside a cafe and a showroom in Mumbai. After spotting her, paps congratulated her, to which Mouni smiled and continued to pose. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a man can be heard saying, “Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27.”

However, she didn’t respond but later she smiled and said, “Thank you!” when another photographer congratulated her. It appears that she has confirmed the news of her wedding by saying ‘Thankyou’.

Watch video:

Earlier, the couple was rumoured to marry either in Dubai or Italy. Now, as per a report of News18, the couple is all set to get married on January 27 in a private ceremony. Their source said, “It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white.”

Mouni Roy is one of those actresses who like to keep their personal life away from media. While speaking to womansera about her private life, she had said, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself."

Meanwhile, On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.