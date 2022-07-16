Mouni Roy shocks internet, sexy bare back photos go viral

Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, one of the hottest television actresses, never fails to burn the internet with her sexy yet hot photos. She often flaunts her toned body and fine curves in bold outfits. The actress recently shared her bare back photos from the Maldives and raised the temperature.

In the pictures that she shared, the actress can be seen posing backless with a blanket wrapped around her. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My corner of the sky.” Take a look:

Earlier, the actress, who will be seen next in Brahmastra, left the netizens stunned and awestruck with the bikini photos that she uploaded on July 6.

Dressed in a printed blue and white bikini, Mouni captioned her two pictures, "When the sun comes out after it rains". Her post instantly went viral with her industry friends and netizens reacting to the same calling her 'hot beauty' and 'gorgeous' in the comments section.

Mouni's friend Aashka Goradia, who was her co-star in Naagin 2, dropped three fire emojis. Vidya Malavade, famous for portraying the captain and goalkeeper of the Indian Women's Hockey Team Vidya Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan-led Chak De! India, wrote, "Uffffff (fire emoji) in the comments section.

Roy, who made her television debut in the hugely popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was recently seen as the judge on the kids' dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5. Her co-judges in the show were choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and actress Sonali Bendre.

Talking about her role in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, Mouni plays the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness. While sharing her motion poster, the filmmaker had called her the surprise package in the Raanbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film set to release in cinemas on September 9.

For the unversed, Mouni made her Bollywood debut as the leading actress opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold based on India's first win in Hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London. Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Nikita Dutta also starred in prominent roles.