Mouni Roy burns the internet with her sizzling photos in green dress, see VIRAL pics

Popular television and film actress Mouni Roy is currently in Colombo, Sri Lanka for her 'workation' and she has been treating her fans and followers with her ultra-glamorous pictures from the island nation. On Sunday, March 20, Mouni burned the internet when she shared sizzling photos in a green dress on her Instagram handle.

"Trust. Live. Pray. Love. Dance. Laugh", is what Mouni had captioned her photos. Her comments section soon got flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. In the photos clicked during the night, the 'Made In China' actress is seen giving a stylish pose for the camera. The photos have gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.



Last night, Mouni had shared a photo dump that included a couple of pictures in the same green dress, a video of the serene Sri Lankan sea, and a few shots of Mouni's luxurious hotel. But what caught everyone's attention were the few quotes that the actress had shared in the carousel. One of the quotes read, "Remove expectations from people and you'll remove their power to hurt your feelings."

On Saturday, Mouni had shared jaw-dropping photos in a grey bikini, sarong, and a huge hat on her Instagram profile. She had captioned the sexy photo, which went viral on the internet in just a few minutes, as "Belle of the ball #FootLooseAndFancyFree". Netizens have showered her with love and affection in the comments section.



For the unversed, Mouni had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 as per Malayali and Bengali rituals at the luxurious Hilton Resort in Goa. The couple kept it a private affair with their families and close friends attending the wedding ceremonies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni is currently judging the dance-based reality show for kids, 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5' along with Remo D'Souza and Sonali Bendre. She will also be seen in the 2022 much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.