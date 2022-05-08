Mother's Day 2022: 'I cannot imagine having a daughter like me,' says Poonam Pandey

Credit: File photo

Mother-daughter share the strongest bond in the world, they have a special relationship. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey talked about her bond with her mother.

Poonam Pandey, who has been criticised for so many reasons, is a lovely daughter to her mother. Her mother never judges her and loves her unconditionally. Poonam has recently won hearts with her stint in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. According to Bollywood Life, the actress stated, “I was very afraid that my mom wouldn't turn up at the show because she was very upset with me because of the mistakes I made in past. I was very scared. But she came to the show and she forgave me.”

Poonam got emotional while speaking about her mother and said that it is not easy to be her mom. She further mentioned, “I cannot imagine having a daughter like me. I mean sometimes I think about what would I do if I would be in her place, would I be as acceptable as she is or not. I don't know. I don't know how to put this in words. I mean she is Poonam Pandey's mom. Come on!.”

Poonam is thankful to her mother for always being at her side, for accepting a daughter like her.

Meanwhile, after becoming the first-ever winner of Lock Upp, Munawar expressed his opinion on the Bollywood superstar who hosted Ekta Kapoor-backed show. Munawar told IANS: "Kangana is very professional and committed to her work and that is something I have learned from her. As long as we are respectful of each other's opinions it is okay. I would also like to thank Ekta Kapoor for making me part of the show."

The stand-up comic holds the experience of the show very close to his heart and decided to utilise his creativity. Being a rapper, Munawar mentioned to the news agency, "I am not trying too hard but soon I know I will write a song or rap about the whole experience."