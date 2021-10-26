‘Mother I don’t remember approving this’: Palak Tiwari on mother Shweta Tiwari’s latest post

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, who is also an avid Instagram user, often makes headlines because of her glamorous looks or personal life. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video that grabbed everyone’s attention.

‘Bigg Boss 4’ winner Shweta Tiwari shared a video on Instagram, where the actress is seen wearing a yellow suit and lip-syncing to Parineeti Chopra’s song ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Vaccination Done Na!?”

With more than 40K likes, the video went viral on Instagram with celebrities and fans commenting on her post.

But what caught our attention was Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari's comment on the post. She wrote, “Mother I don’t remember approving this.” It seems that Palak is the one who approves her mother’s pictures before she posts them on social media.

Fans of Shweta Tiwari have also commented on her video. One of her fans wrote, “For a moment I just felt that this is Sridevi ji….In this reel, you just look like her Shweta ma’am.”

Also read Palak Tiwari is hotness personified in sexy outfit featuring plunging neckline, see photos

While another wrote, “Shweta Mam your real beauty must be seen from your eyes because that is the doorway to your heart also mam that place where love resides.”

The mother-daughter duo is more like friends. Recently, while speaking to a leading daily, Palak talked about being compared to mom Shweta. She stated, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”