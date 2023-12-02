Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui is spoiling his game by babysitting Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17 house.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra’s bond is growing with every single day in Bigg Boss 17. However, by looking at Mannara’s behaviour, it is quite visible that their bond is one-sided. Only Munawar seems to care about Mannara. On the other hand, she seems to be taking him for granted.

Last week, Mannara Chopra was slammed by Salman Khan for bitching about Munawar Faruqui to Anurag Dobhal and when Salman exposed her, she turned into a baby in front of Munawar, asking him again and again ‘You are fine naa?” Well, it now seems to be her nature, to make a mistake and then cry to gain sympathy, believing that people will forget what she did. While Mannara is at fault for her ‘crybaby’ attitude, Munawar is equally wrong to defend her when she is wrong, babysitting her in the Bigg Boss 17 house. This week, Munawar seemed to have played his game to protect Mannara, to babysit her, and to take care of her which is adversely affecting his game.

When Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra fought, it was Mannara Chopra who started to taunt Abhishek and when he raised his voice, ‘baby’ Mannara couldn’t take it, and started abusing him. Still, Munawar was seen defending her and not taking a stand for the right. Netizens too are quite unhappy with Munawar Faruqui ‘ruining his game’ for Mannara Chopra and his fans want him to play alone. One of the tweets read, "#MunawarFaruqui has a strong personality. We have seen him standing up for himself and fighting his own battle, I don't understand why he's been pressured by makers to babysit #Naagin. He's not there to take care of your laadli!”

While Munawar might be thinking of making a genuine bond with Mannara Chopra, but it’s quite irritating to see such a sharp person unable to see someone’s intentions and wrongdoings. He is only spoiling his game and nothing else. Babysitting Mannara Chopra will only take him 10 steps away from the trophy. Even in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar bashed Mannara for not standing up for Munawar when Anurag Dobhal nominated him but she wants Munawar to take a stand for her against anyone who corrects her. Rightly said by Karan Johar such a “hypocrite.”

Well, Munawar Faruqui’s fans are quite disappointed with his game and want him to be the mastermind and win the trophy. However, only time will tell if Munawar can overcome this ‘toxic’ one-sided friendship and go from becoming Mannara’s nanny to one of the strongest competitors in the game. Meanwhile, this week, Sunny Arya aka Tehalka was evicted from Bigg Boss house after he got physical with Abhishek Kumar despite several warnings. The eviction left everyone in tears and even Abhishek was seen pleading with Bigg Boss to not evict him.

