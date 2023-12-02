Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Headlines

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

IND vs SA: Indian players who are selected for all three squads (Tests, T20Is, ODIs)

9 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood films

10 star players who surprisingly went unsold in IPL auctions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui is spoiling his game by babysitting Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17 house.

article-main
Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra’s bond is growing with every single day in Bigg Boss 17. However, by looking at Mannara’s behaviour, it is quite visible that their bond is one-sided. Only Munawar seems to care about Mannara. On the other hand, she seems to be taking him for granted. 

Last week, Mannara Chopra was slammed by Salman Khan for bitching about Munawar Faruqui to Anurag Dobhal and when Salman exposed her, she turned into a baby in front of Munawar, asking him again and again ‘You are fine naa?” Well, it now seems to be her nature, to make a mistake and then cry to gain sympathy, believing that people will forget what she did. While Mannara is at fault for her ‘crybaby’ attitude, Munawar is equally wrong to defend her when she is wrong, babysitting her in the Bigg Boss 17 house. This week, Munawar seemed to have played his game to protect Mannara, to babysit her, and to take care of her which is adversely affecting his game. 

When Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra fought, it was Mannara Chopra who started to taunt Abhishek and when he raised his voice, ‘baby’ Mannara couldn’t take it, and started abusing him. Still, Munawar was seen defending her and not taking a stand for the right. Netizens too are quite unhappy with Munawar Faruqui ‘ruining his game’ for Mannara Chopra and his fans want him to play alone. One of the tweets read, "#MunawarFaruqui has a strong personality. We have seen him standing up for himself and fighting his own battle, I don't understand why he's been pressured by makers to babysit #Naagin. He's not there to take care of your laadli!”

While Munawar might be thinking of making a genuine bond with Mannara Chopra, but it’s quite irritating to see such a sharp person unable to see someone’s intentions and wrongdoings. He is only spoiling his game and nothing else. Babysitting Mannara Chopra will only take him 10 steps away from the trophy. Even in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar bashed Mannara for not standing up for Munawar when Anurag Dobhal nominated him but she wants Munawar to take a stand for her against anyone who corrects her. Rightly said by Karan Johar such a “hypocrite.” 

Well, Munawar Faruqui’s fans are quite disappointed with his game and want him to be the mastermind and win the trophy. However, only time will tell if Munawar can overcome this ‘toxic’ one-sided friendship and go from becoming Mannara’s nanny to one of the strongest competitors in the game. Meanwhile, this week, Sunny Arya aka Tehalka was evicted from Bigg Boss house after he got physical with Abhishek Kumar despite several warnings. The eviction left everyone in tears and even Abhishek was seen pleading with Bigg Boss to not evict him.

Read Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE