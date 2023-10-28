Headlines

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

ODI World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar factions on Oct 30

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 1,24,280 crore net worth, she's ex-analyst, fashion entrepreneur

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

ODI World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

10 veggies that boost immunity during winter

10 benefits of using sunflower oil for your health

10 richest K-pop idols

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

Mannara Chopra's personality would come out to be as stronger if she stops behaving like a 'crybaby'.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Another week full of drama has come to an end and this week, Mannara Chopra earns the title of being ‘most annoying’ in the Bigg Boss 17 house because of her constant crying and Princess attitude. 

Mannara Chopra looked like a strong player to me in the first week, however, this week, the actress turned out to be a small baby who cries if you scold them, don't listen to them or talk to them in a high-pitched voice. And then when you call her ‘bacchi’ she gets offended. 

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra got into an argument where she was seen saying “Jo apni boyfriend ki nahi hui, woh kya kisi se loyal hogi,” which offended Ankita and she raised her voice asking her to mind her words. Mannara instantly started crying over Ankita's reaction.

Later, when Ankita called Mannara ‘bacchi’ in front of Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra while explaining about the kitchen duties, Mannara got offended and called Ankita “cheap, cunning and arrogant.”

Not only this, but the actress also demands princess treatment. After every fight, either she walks out or starts crying and comes back to talk only after she wants and then wants the other person to talk to her, there and then. This attitude sometimes becomes a little annoying when you demand space but don’t give it to others. 

From the start, Mannara has been seen getting offended if someone takes her family’s (basically sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's) name in the show which she stated that she doesn’t want to be known by their name, but according to me, it’s illogical. Even Salman Khan, in the latest episode, confronted her about the same and tried to explain to her that it’s not big of deal.

Well, Mannara needs to start behaving like a grown up and accept her mistakes, confront people with the same respect that she demands and try to avoid bring up her princess attitude. 

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has all new rules and new theme. Salman Khan is back to hosting the season, however, now he will be hosting on fridays and Saturdays and his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be roasting the contestants on Sundays.

Read Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra loses cool after Abhishek Kumar calls her ‘duplicate Parineeti Chopra’

