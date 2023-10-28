Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

Mannara Chopra's personality would come out to be as stronger if she stops behaving like a 'crybaby'.

Another week full of drama has come to an end and this week, Mannara Chopra earns the title of being ‘most annoying’ in the Bigg Boss 17 house because of her constant crying and Princess attitude.

Mannara Chopra looked like a strong player to me in the first week, however, this week, the actress turned out to be a small baby who cries if you scold them, don't listen to them or talk to them in a high-pitched voice. And then when you call her ‘bacchi’ she gets offended.

Mannara Chopra is raising questions on Isha's character here and when #AnkitaLokhande raises questions on it, she starts acting like crying and getting sympathy. #BB17 || #BigBoss17 || #MunawarFaruquipic.twitter.com/NKLYGiRMef — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@trollpakistanii) October 22, 2023

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra got into an argument where she was seen saying “Jo apni boyfriend ki nahi hui, woh kya kisi se loyal hogi,” which offended Ankita and she raised her voice asking her to mind her words. Mannara instantly started crying over Ankita's reaction.

Mannara Chopra called Ankita Lokhande dominating, cunning, b¡tçh, and arrogant just because Ankita called her a bachhi.



It seems that Mannara is very jealous and insecure about Ankita. She is crying & behaving like a kid over bachhi remark. And saying nonsense things about… — #BiggBossTak(@BiggBossTak) October 25, 2023

Later, when Ankita called Mannara ‘bacchi’ in front of Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra while explaining about the kitchen duties, Mannara got offended and called Ankita “cheap, cunning and arrogant.”

Not only this, but the actress also demands princess treatment. After every fight, either she walks out or starts crying and comes back to talk only after she wants and then wants the other person to talk to her, there and then. This attitude sometimes becomes a little annoying when you demand space but don’t give it to others.

From the start, Mannara has been seen getting offended if someone takes her family’s (basically sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's) name in the show which she stated that she doesn’t want to be known by their name, but according to me, it’s illogical. Even Salman Khan, in the latest episode, confronted her about the same and tried to explain to her that it’s not big of deal.

Well, Mannara needs to start behaving like a grown up and accept her mistakes, confront people with the same respect that she demands and try to avoid bring up her princess attitude.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has all new rules and new theme. Salman Khan is back to hosting the season, however, now he will be hosting on fridays and Saturdays and his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be roasting the contestants on Sundays.

