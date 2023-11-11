Headlines

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

Rajasthan: Protest erupts in Dausa after cop allegedly rapes 4-year-old girl

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest egg boiler with best discounts

Ramiz Raja reveals shocking details about Pakistan captain Babar Azam, says 'he looked...'

Animals that can survive for months without water

India's 10 breathtaking scenic train journeys

Batters with most runs in debut ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

Before Tiger 3's release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi make special request to audience: 'We trust you...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Aishwarya Sharma's disrespectful and irritating behaviour is getting her good screen time in Bigg Boss 17, but only showing her in a negative light.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, the popular television couple are currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Though the couple does take a stand for each other in the house, Aishwarya is often seen disrespecting her husband, becoming a baby all of a sudden, and not only this, but she is also continuously picking fights with the housemates for unnecessary reasons which looks like she is doing it just for the camera. 

This week, Aishwarya was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house who grabbed headlines often, but all for the wrong reason. From disrespecting her husband (who was just trying to calm her down) to abusing and shouting at the housemates, indulging in others' fights, and making it all about her. The actress was even termed a ‘vamp’ of the house because of her behaviour. 

In a recent episode, when she started fighting at the top of her voice with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande during a task, Neil Bhatt tried to calm her down, but to my surprise, she instead scolded him for touching her and pushed him back. Later, when the couple got into a fight with Ankita and Vicky in the room, she was seen aggressively charging towards Vicky, which was quite abrupt, as Vicky maintained his distance while arguing. Not only this, in one of the episodes, the actress was seen indulging in one of his husband’s fights with Abhishek Kumar on house duties. She intentionally started arguing with Abhishek, and called him ‘chamcha’. She continued to go aggressive in fights and even used derogatory terms for Abhishek that he was licking people's boots. 

This initially was a small discussion that turned into a fight between Neil and Abhishek and later it all became a fight with Aishwarya Sharma. She is often seen misbehaving with her husband. In fact, this is also seen by her husband who tried to confront her, but all his efforts went in vain. 

After their fight with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya and Neil had a small fight where Aishwarya’s behaviour was called out by Neil Bhatt. He said, “You are doing it out of rage. You are taking out everyone’s rage on me. Are you seeing the tone you are using on me? Bigg Boss has clearly told us to maintain our relationship and play it to our strength. You don’t talk about breaking it.” After this, she started mocking Neil and irked him even more. 

Netizens reacted to her ‘irritating’ behaviour and also called her a vamp in real life. One of the comments read, “Vamp is showing her true colors.” Another wrote, “Most rude and disrespectful woman towards her husband. All women who follow Bigg Boss pls don't follow such a lady like Aishwarya. Men also have no need to tolerate such deep disrespect. He should speak up and make her shut."

Aishwarya Sharma needs to stop playing this aggressive card on everyone and only indulging in fights to get seen on the show. It is definitely giving her a higher screen time but only showing her in the most negative light possible. 

Aishwarya needs to stop arguing and listening more for her own betterment because these unnecessary fights make it very irritating to watch the show especially when she fights on the top of her voice and aggressively charges on the other person. She needs a dose of Salman Khan’s scolding to stop disrespecting, mocking, and degrading her husband on National television. Also, she needs to realize where she is and stop behaving like a baby who gets offended by smallest of the things.

Read Salman Khan bashes Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting Neil Bhatt, netizens say 'biwi ki daant sun sun ke...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man betting Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to build factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Musk, met Adani to...

Restaurant serves chicken in veg meal ordered by family, know what happened next

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets into huge fight with Mannara Chopra, calls her 'double dholki, bin painde ka lota'

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

Ananya Panday confirms 'special' relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8: 'Aashiqui aisi hi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE