Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Aishwarya Sharma's disrespectful and irritating behaviour is getting her good screen time in Bigg Boss 17, but only showing her in a negative light.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, the popular television couple are currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Though the couple does take a stand for each other in the house, Aishwarya is often seen disrespecting her husband, becoming a baby all of a sudden, and not only this, but she is also continuously picking fights with the housemates for unnecessary reasons which looks like she is doing it just for the camera.

This week, Aishwarya was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house who grabbed headlines often, but all for the wrong reason. From disrespecting her husband (who was just trying to calm her down) to abusing and shouting at the housemates, indulging in others' fights, and making it all about her. The actress was even termed a ‘vamp’ of the house because of her behaviour.

In a recent episode, when she started fighting at the top of her voice with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande during a task, Neil Bhatt tried to calm her down, but to my surprise, she instead scolded him for touching her and pushed him back. Later, when the couple got into a fight with Ankita and Vicky in the room, she was seen aggressively charging towards Vicky, which was quite abrupt, as Vicky maintained his distance while arguing. Not only this, in one of the episodes, the actress was seen indulging in one of his husband’s fights with Abhishek Kumar on house duties. She intentionally started arguing with Abhishek, and called him ‘chamcha’. She continued to go aggressive in fights and even used derogatory terms for Abhishek that he was licking people's boots.

This initially was a small discussion that turned into a fight between Neil and Abhishek and later it all became a fight with Aishwarya Sharma. She is often seen misbehaving with her husband. In fact, this is also seen by her husband who tried to confront her, but all his efforts went in vain.

After their fight with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya and Neil had a small fight where Aishwarya’s behaviour was called out by Neil Bhatt. He said, “You are doing it out of rage. You are taking out everyone’s rage on me. Are you seeing the tone you are using on me? Bigg Boss has clearly told us to maintain our relationship and play it to our strength. You don’t talk about breaking it.” After this, she started mocking Neil and irked him even more.

Netizens reacted to her ‘irritating’ behaviour and also called her a vamp in real life. One of the comments read, “Vamp is showing her true colors.” Another wrote, “Most rude and disrespectful woman towards her husband. All women who follow Bigg Boss pls don't follow such a lady like Aishwarya. Men also have no need to tolerate such deep disrespect. He should speak up and make her shut."

Aishwarya Sharma needs to stop playing this aggressive card on everyone and only indulging in fights to get seen on the show. It is definitely giving her a higher screen time but only showing her in the most negative light possible.

Aishwarya needs to stop arguing and listening more for her own betterment because these unnecessary fights make it very irritating to watch the show especially when she fights on the top of her voice and aggressively charges on the other person. She needs a dose of Salman Khan’s scolding to stop disrespecting, mocking, and degrading her husband on National television. Also, she needs to realize where she is and stop behaving like a baby who gets offended by smallest of the things.

