Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, Constance Wu to star in 'Solos'

Amazon Prime Video has announced new drama anthology series titled Solos. The upcoming show which is aiming to stream in 2021 has an ensemble cast including the leading Hollywood stars. Actors namely Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu will be leading the much-awaited series. David Weil is the showrunner and the executive producer of the show.

In a statement, the Hunters helmer stated, "I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project."

Meanwhile, talking about the premise of Solos, Amazon Prime Video described it as "Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience."

It further read as "Amazon Studios’ Solos is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes and Weil will be making his directorial debut. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson."