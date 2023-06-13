Monika Bhadoriya hints Disha Vakani faced something bad on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets

Credit: Monika Bhadoriya-Disha Vakani/Instagram

Actor Monika Bhadoriya, who recently made allegations against the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah productions, indirectly talked about Disha Vakani and said that she may have quit the show not only for payment issues.

Disha was one of the most popular characters in the show who played Dayaben in the popular tv show. While Monika portrayed the character of Baga’s love interest Bawri. Several actors have left the popular show over the past few months and they have accused the makers of ill-treatment, harassment, and payment. Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha also left the show.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Monika said, "I don't want to comment on her. Maybe. Hoga...kuch toh aisa bura laga hi hoga. Aapko koi accha pay kar raha hai aur bula raha hai baar baar aap nahi aana chahte ho toh yehi reason honge na aur kya ho sakta hai (Must be something. If someone calls you repeatedly and also offers good money and you still do not want to return…why else would one you do that)?"

For the uninitiated, Monika played Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria in the hit sitcom show for six years from 2013 to 2019. In a recent interview, the actress stated that the makers refused to release her payments for one year after she left the show, and other actors who quit TMKOC, such as Gurcharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry, Raj Anadkat, and Shailesh Lodha, suffered the same fate.

Calling Asit Modi 'a big liar', Monika stated that Asit Modi and Sohail Ramani would humiliate actors on the sets. She told ETimes, "They tortured me on such a huge level that I used to feel it’s better to commit suicide than to work here. They had mentally tortured me. They would shout at me, and misbehave. Sohil would say we are paying you so whatever we say you have to do."

The actress further recalled the days when her late mother was undergoing cancer treatment, the makers would ask her to come to the sets early morning even when she had no scenes to shoot. She claimed that even after her mother passed away, Asit Modi didn't make even a single call.

She further alleged that the producer threatened to ruin her career. "Asit Kumarr Modi threatened to not let me work in Mumbai. I was already going through the mental trauma of losing my mother and here he was threatening me to lose my career. It had an impact on my career actually. I struggled to work after that", Monika stated.