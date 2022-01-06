'Money Heist' star Esther Acebo aka Stockholm a devotee of Lord Ganesha? Actress's photos go VIRAL

Blockbuster hit Netflix series 'Money Heist' actress Esther Acebo who essayed the role of Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the popular web series has been trending on social media. Why do you ask?

Well, recently surfaced photos of the Spanish actress has been going viral on the internet and the 'Money Heist' star has become the talking point on social media yet again, after her stellar performance in the series. In the photos from Esther Acebo's house, one can see pictures of Lord Ganesha's painting in the background as the actress poses for some clicks.

On Wednesday, several netizens shared screenshots from a video that Esther posted on social media. A social media user shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Proud moment for India Spanish actress @EstherAcebo to international fame for her role as Mónica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the hit @netflix series #MoneyHeist. who is proudly displaying vedic pictures of lord #Ganesha at her home in one of her video."

"Money Heist fame @estheracebo unveils painting of lord Ganesha in her home and pictures is going viral Spanish actress Esther Acebo rose to international fame for her role as Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel aka money heist #Ganesha," tweeted yet another Twitter user.

Apparently, the pictures seem to be screenshots taken during one of Esther Acebo's live sessions on Instagram, as videos on her handle were unavailable

Before Esther, 'Money Heist' actress Itziar Ituño Martínez, who essayed the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in the web series had won the Internet with her rendition of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's popular '90s track Chunari Chunari from the film 'Biwi No 1'.

For the unversed, last year, the Hindi remake of 'Money Heist', titled 'Three Monkeys' was announced. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen essaying the role of the 'Professor', originally played by Álvaro Morte.