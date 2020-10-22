Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

'Money Heist' fans mercilessly troll its Pakistani version '50 crore', call it 'lacasa de photocopy'

'Pakistan is making the sasta version of Money Heist,' shared a user

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 06:19 PM IST

'Money Heist' fans mercilessly troll its Pakistani version '50 crore', call it 'lacasa de photocopy'
50 crore

While all 'Money Heist' fans had been waiting for the show's upcoming season to release, Pakistan had a surprise for them in store. They came up with their own version of the super popular Spanish show and called it '50 crore'. 

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam recently unveiled the teaser from his upcoming show, and was going to soon regret doing so. Just minutes after the teaser dropped, netizens started trolling the Pakistani version of 'Money Heist' for various reasons.

Berlin, who has been one of the most loved characters on the Spanish show, has been renamed Lala Musa. The blame, obviously, goes to the year 2020, as these trolls are wondering whether the year could get any worse.

One user called it 'Lacasa de photocopy', referencing to the tagline from 'Money Heist', which was 'La Casa De Papel'. Others simply asked them to not loot money from the State Bank, for there is no money in their vault.

Here are some of the reactions:

Money Heist has become one of the cult shows of all time. Professor played by Alvaro Morte has gained popularity since the first season of the show, and is slowly gaining more with each passing day. Various actors in the Hindi film and Television industry have expressed their desire to play him in the desi version, if there ever is one.

Other characters on the show include Tokyo, Nairobi, Raquel, Denver, Rio, Berlin, Moscow, Monica, Helsinki, Alicia, Martin, Arturo, Bogota, Allison Parker, Marsella, Moscow, Julia, Suarez, Angel, Oslo and others. The cast has started shooting for season 5 of the show, and it is expected to release some time in the next year, depending on how the shooting progresses, given the current state of COVID-19.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.