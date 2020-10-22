'Money Heist' fans mercilessly troll its Pakistani version '50 crore', call it 'lacasa de photocopy'

50 crore

While all 'Money Heist' fans had been waiting for the show's upcoming season to release, Pakistan had a surprise for them in store. They came up with their own version of the super popular Spanish show and called it '50 crore'.

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam recently unveiled the teaser from his upcoming show, and was going to soon regret doing so. Just minutes after the teaser dropped, netizens started trolling the Pakistani version of 'Money Heist' for various reasons.

Berlin, who has been one of the most loved characters on the Spanish show, has been renamed Lala Musa. The blame, obviously, goes to the year 2020, as these trolls are wondering whether the year could get any worse.

One user called it 'Lacasa de photocopy', referencing to the tagline from 'Money Heist', which was 'La Casa De Papel'. Others simply asked them to not loot money from the State Bank, for there is no money in their vault.

Here are some of the reactions:

2020 being 2020.

Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist .

Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP — Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020

In Pakistani Money Heist, Professor's team goes to the State Bank of Pakistan, only to find that there is no money in the vault.. — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) October 20, 2020

Money heist ki Pakistani copy bnaa rahe hain?.. State bank na lootna. They don't have any money. — Ain with an E (@ainemohammad) October 18, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 can't get any worse. This Pakistani money heist thing shows up and the names of the characters. Berlin as lala musa. #Pakistan#Money heist — (@Aroojsidd) October 20, 2020

Money heist 1080p Money heist 240p#50Crore pic.twitter.com/NNvhcS8Stm — Samia Shahid (@samiashahid17) October 18, 2020

Pakistani Awaam reaction after watching the promotional photos of Pakistani copy of #Moneyheist named #50Crore pic.twitter.com/DX5gZZLArk October 19, 2020

Money Heist has become one of the cult shows of all time. Professor played by Alvaro Morte has gained popularity since the first season of the show, and is slowly gaining more with each passing day. Various actors in the Hindi film and Television industry have expressed their desire to play him in the desi version, if there ever is one.

Other characters on the show include Tokyo, Nairobi, Raquel, Denver, Rio, Berlin, Moscow, Monica, Helsinki, Alicia, Martin, Arturo, Bogota, Allison Parker, Marsella, Moscow, Julia, Suarez, Angel, Oslo and others. The cast has started shooting for season 5 of the show, and it is expected to release some time in the next year, depending on how the shooting progresses, given the current state of COVID-19.