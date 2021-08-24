'Money Heist': Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte feature in Indian version of 'Bella Ciao'

Amid fans eagerly waiting for the release of season five of Netflix's hit show 'Money Heist', Netflix India has come up with a recreated version of the show's title track 'Bella Ciao' featuring Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Hardik Pandya.

The Indian version has been composed by Nucleya. Apart from renowned celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Hardik Pandya, the music video also features Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, and Shruti Haasan.

Titled 'Jaldi Aao', the funny anthem encapsulates emotions perfectly and highlights the viewers' immense love for the characters. In the video, Shruti reminds of Nairobi as she sings the song in Tamil on a stretcher bed, holding a flower in her lips. Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing on the money bed just like Denver did during the first heist. Hardik Pandya turns out to be one of the robbers and Radhika Apte wishes Arturo is dead.

On composing the track, Nucleya said, "I'm a huge fan of 'Money Heist', so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist - Jaldi Aao!"

The music video ends with the Professor's clip and the information that the fifth part of the iconic Spanish series will be released on September 3, 2021, and is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For the unversed, the second part of the series will drop on December 3, 2021, on Netflix.