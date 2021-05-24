'Money Heist 5': Hit series to stream in two parts, release date announced with power-packed teaser

In some exciting news for ‘Money Heist’ fans, Netflix has finally revealed the date for the release of the final season of the series. Along with that, the streaming giant has also released a power-packed teaser.

The teaser captures the emotions of every gang member in slow motion as 2WEI’s ‘In The End’ cover plays in the background. The teaser has a lot of action with gun battles and physical ones too. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Watch the teaser here:

As per Netflix, ‘Money Heist 5’ will return in two instalments with five episodes each. Part 5: Volume 1 will premiere on September 3, 2021 while Volume 2 will air on December 3, 2021.

On why the last season of ‘La Casa de Papel’ will be aired in two volumes, creator of the series, Álex Pina, said, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

The Spanish crime drama’s final season will star, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo and Alvaro Morte as The Professor, and also actors Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, and Enrique Arce who will be returning for the show.

The shooting for final season of ‘Money Heist’ was officially wrapped up on May 14. “What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel/Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia (the resistance)! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends,” Netflix wrote in its post.

The cast of the show, including director Jesus Colmenar, actors Alvaro More and Pedro Alonso have already bid emotional farewell to the show.