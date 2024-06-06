Mona Singh slams paps for clicking actresses' bodies 'inappropriately': 'Will they zoom into...'

Mona slammed paps for taking inappropriate photos of women's bodies and asked 'will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking?'

Mona Singh, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhay Verma are busy promoting the upcoming film Munjyaare will hit the theaters this Friday. Recently in an interview, Mona and Sharvari talked about the the issue of inappropriate pictures taken by paparazzi.

While speaking to News 18, Mona said, "I think every woman actor should stand up and raise their voice against it. It’s really not cool what they do. It’s almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen." She further mentioned, "They keep focusing on women’s bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking?"

Earlier, at an award function, Mrunal Thakur declined when paparazzi asked her for a back pose. Palak Tiwari also scolded the photographers when they continued to take pictures of her from behind despite her request not to.

However, Nora Fatehi, seems unaffected by the paparazzi culture as she said, "I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

She further said, "These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it."

“Their intention (photographers) behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that’s a separate conversation. I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson. But I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body,” said Nora.