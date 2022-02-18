Mithun Chakraborty mocks Bharti Singh, says she earns what he, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra collectively make - WATCH

The lively banter between host Bharti Singh and judges Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra was captured in a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of ‘Hunarbaaz’. Colors posted the video to Instagram.

Bharti approached Mithun and asked him to appear in a video she was making, “Twadde karan ek gareeb banda koi kama lega (If you help me, you will be helping a poor person make some money).” He sarcastically replied, “Haan, tu gareeb! Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai, woh akeli kamati hai (Oh, you are poor indeed! You alone earn what we all collectively make).”

"Aaj Yash aaya hai shooting pe (Has your kid Yash come to the shoot instead of you)?" Bharti questioned, turning the camera towards Karan and using a baby filter. "Yes, it's me," he said.

When Bharti inquired about his papa Karan, 'Yash' responded, "So last season, papa," while making a face. 'Who's that?' he also inquired. when Roohi's name was mentioned. "I'm not sure," he added.

Instead of asking for his remuneration, Bharti used the baby filter on Mithun and asked if he would do the show for a chocolate. "Inka diaper change karo fatafat, geela hai (Change his diaper quickly)," she joked to a crew member.

"Ale ale, dudu piyegi?" Bharti finally inquired, pointing the camera and baby filter towards Parineeti. (Awww, do you want to drink milk?) Mumma ke earrings pehene hai Is it true that you're wearing your mother's earrings)? "Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai," Bharti stated after showing Parineeti the footage (You look so adorable).

‘Hunarbaaz’, a Colors reality show, involves people from all across the country demonstrating various abilities such as acrobatics, stand-up comedy, magic, rapping, and dance. Weekends at 9 p.m., the show airs.