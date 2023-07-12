Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Headlines

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'UCC is divisive and would hamper peace, harmony' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Car Rammed Into Mayor's Home; Buildings On Fire: France Braces For New Violence Post Teen's Funeral

BTS 10th Anniversary: Fireworks Illuminate Seoul Sky with Jungkook's Narration

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

HomeTelevision

television

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Prime Video has teamed with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create the soon-to-be-aired Mission Start Ab series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amazon's streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced 'Mission Start Ab', a seven-episode series that will feature the journey of 10 early-stage founders and their startups, who will compete to be India's next unicorn.

Prime Video has teamed with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create the soon-to-be-aired 'Mission Start Ab' series. The Shark Tank-like series will feature three renowned investors, who will put these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations to test their entrepreneurial, management and crises management skill, among others.

The series will showcase India's grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth. The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focused on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures, according to a release.

"The India startup ecosystem is beginning to unveil its full potential. The series will shine a spotlight on Indian innovation and grass root Innovators," Sushant Sreeram, Country Director - Prime Video India, said.

In this series, investors will also act as mentors, challenging and empowering some of the brightest minds in the country, the company said.
Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President - Public Policy at Amazon India, said the show will inspire many individuals to choose the path of entrepreneurship and contribute in advancing the government's 'Start-up India' initiative.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, exuded confidence that the series will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable startup practices and attracting the right investors.

"...The series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem," he said. Alia Bhatt, actor, entrepreneur and an investor, was also present at the event to talk about her journey as an entrepreneur.

"I applaud both, the Office of the PSA, Government of India, and Prime Video India for taking the initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab, which I believe can have a far-reaching impact on the country's growing start-up ecosystem," she said. (With inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

PM Modi to visit UAE on his return journey from France

Delhi housing scheme: 2-BHK flats in Dwarka sold out, ‘heavy demand’ for remaining units, check 1,2,3-BHK prices

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE