Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Prime Video has teamed with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create the soon-to-be-aired Mission Start Ab series.

Amazon's streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced 'Mission Start Ab', a seven-episode series that will feature the journey of 10 early-stage founders and their startups, who will compete to be India's next unicorn.

Prime Video has teamed with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create the soon-to-be-aired 'Mission Start Ab' series. The Shark Tank-like series will feature three renowned investors, who will put these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations to test their entrepreneurial, management and crises management skill, among others.

The series will showcase India's grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth. The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focused on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures, according to a release.

"The India startup ecosystem is beginning to unveil its full potential. The series will shine a spotlight on Indian innovation and grass root Innovators," Sushant Sreeram, Country Director - Prime Video India, said.

In this series, investors will also act as mentors, challenging and empowering some of the brightest minds in the country, the company said.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President - Public Policy at Amazon India, said the show will inspire many individuals to choose the path of entrepreneurship and contribute in advancing the government's 'Start-up India' initiative.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, exuded confidence that the series will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable startup practices and attracting the right investors.

"...The series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem," he said. Alia Bhatt, actor, entrepreneur and an investor, was also present at the event to talk about her journey as an entrepreneur.

"I applaud both, the Office of the PSA, Government of India, and Prime Video India for taking the initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab, which I believe can have a far-reaching impact on the country's growing start-up ecosystem," she said. (With inputs from PTI)