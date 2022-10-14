Mismatched 2: Here's when and where you can watch Prajakta Koli- Rohit Saraf starrer romantic-comedy series

Mismatched 2

Mismatched 2: The second season of the much-loved romantic drama series Mismatched is finally here. Famous YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli return with Rohit Saraf. Together they will take you on a journey loaded with romance, fun, and some tear-jerking drama. Akarsh Khurrana directed Mismatched season one was released in November 2020, and it was an instant hit among youngsters.

Here's where you can watch Mismatched Season Two

Mismatched S2 is currently playing on Netflix with all episodes. Season 2 was released on October 14 at 12:30 IST. The entire season is available on the streaming service.

Here's the trailer of Mismatched season 2

Mismatched 2 Plot

Following the story of season one, Dimple Ahuja (Koli), is still upset with Rishi (Rohit) about the leak of the source code for her app AntiSosh. Ahuja continues to struggle for the revival of her project. On one side, Dimple tries hard to fulfil her dream. However, her journey becomes more difficult after she notices that Rishi has moved on, and is finding love somewhere else. The show will also have a continuation of Namrata's (Devyani Shorey) story. The lady who was publicly exposed and 'shamed' for showing attachment to women. Mismatched season 2 promises to highlight LGBTQ+ issues with a new perspective.

Star Cast of the Mismatched 2

The series is headed by viral YouTuber Prajakta Koli and actor Rohit Saraf. Koli is known for owning the popular channel MostlySane. Whereas Rohit is known for giving superlative performances in films like The Sky is Pink and Ludo.

Other star cast members of the season include

Ranvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha/Sid

Vidya Malvade as ZeenaT Karim

Suhasini Mulay as Rishi’s Grandmother

Nidhi Singh as Warden

Trishna Singh as Shahna

Before Mismatched 2, Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta directorial was a success at the box office, and Koli's performance was applauded by the masses.