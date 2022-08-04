Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma reveals he 'taught' acting to Kartik Aaryan during Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Divyendu Sharma, Kartik Aaryan

Divyendu Sharma aka Munna Tripathi from Mirzapur has earned enormous fame for being a scene-stealer in the Pankaj Tripathi starrer series. However, before that, he rose to fame for playing a frustrated-loner employee in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). Sharma's character of Liquid was an instant hit among the audience, and they found his character most relatable. PKP is also responsible for giving us Kartik Aaryan, as this was his debut film. Do you know that Divyendu has helped Kartik in honing his skills during the film?

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Divyendu opened up on his journey and stated that he has learnt his craft by observing his co-stars like Shahid Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi. However, when it comes to Kartik, Sharma added that he didn't learn, but taught him a couple of things during PKP. Divyendu added, "He (Kartik Aaryan) was new, there was nothing to learn. In fact, I was teaching him. He was from an engineering background. He was happy, and I used to feel good looking at his happiness."

Divyendu has been an integral part of the Mirzapur series, but his character died by the end of Season 2. Sharma's co-star Ali Fazal recently shared an update about filming Mirzapur 3. Ali Fazal will reprise his Guddu Bhaiya role in the third season of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. Ali posted on his social media that he's ready for prep, rehearsals, and readings and that he's looking forward to reprising Guddu.

"And the time begins!!" Ali captioned a dramatic photo of Guddu sitting in the dark with his stick. Preparation, rehearsals, and readings Let the games begin. Ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi, laathi lakkad nahi. Kantaap lagao haath kamaao! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN... apne aap." Munna was slain at Mirzapur 2, and Sharad Shukla rescued Kaleen after he was shot. In the absence of Munna, the forthcoming season is predicted to see a transfer of power from Kaleen to Sharad.