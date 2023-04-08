Mini Mathur reveals why she left Indian Idol, says, ‘they started constructing reality..’

Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur who hosted the first six seasons of Indian Idol revealed though she was quite invested in the show and had built a connection with the contestants, she left the show when the show lost its spirit. The actress also claimed that she was asked to construct a moment between Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha in his podcast, Mini Mathur talked about her connection with the contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol and said, "I was truly invested in every single person. Even when the cameras stopped rolling, I didn’t drop my smile. They would come to my house for dinner, I would sit with them for hours.”

Mini further added, “I called it quits only when I realized that now, there is no longer a real reality. I did six seasons. After that, it was just a question of making money, but by then, the husband had started making money… But I really didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed.”

Mini Mathur further revealed that she was once even instructed that a contestant would be shocked to see their relative on the show even though they already knew they were going to be there. She also talked about how she was asked to create a moment between Dharmendra Ji and Hema Malini for viewership and said, “Our producers would walk up to me and say, ‘Abhi woh Dharam ji aur Hema aa rahe hain, unka moment karna hai‘. I said, ‘Moment karte hain ke hota hai? Can you leave it to my experience to create something which will move them, maybe?’ This is not something I’m going to do, and of course, it wasn’t just Idol, I did a lot of stuff after that. And it all had the same chhaapa.”

Mini Mathur is a Television host, model, and actress. She started her career with modeling and also became the face of Ray-ban sunglasses. Later she joined MTV as a VJ and hosted many popular shows. She was recently seen in the Amazon original series Mind the Malhotras.

