Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

Television

Mika Singh says he is looking for a girl, reveals when he plans to get married

"I am definitely looking for a girl to get married," Mika Singh said to Indian Pro Music League host Karan Wahi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 09:08 PM IST

Zee TV launched the world's first-ever music league championship, the Indian Pro Music League, on February 26, 2021. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities has top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. Celebrated singers - Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are captains of these six zonal teams.

The recently aired grand premiere episode of the Indian Pro Music League saw all the celebrities take to the stage and amaze the audience with their enthralling performances. The captain of Punjab Lions, Mika Singh also left everyone mesmerised with an electrifying act on Mast Kalandar along with his team members, Asees Kaur and Rupali Jagga. However, in the upcoming episodes, he is going to shock everyone with some interesting revelations and statements. During the shoot, Mika got chatty with the host, Karan Wahi, and joked that he is now looking for a girl to get married to. But he had an intriguing clause, and it involves the Indian Pro Music League's brand ambassador Salman Khan.

Captain of Punjab Lions Mika Singh revealed on Indian Pro Music League, "I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself, but I will only get married after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life and as Sajid Bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman Bhai and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible."

While Mika Singh's revelation might have got you excited, wait till you see the six teams battle it out for the Indian Pro Music League trophy. 

