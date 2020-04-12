Mika Singh, Chahatt Khanna spark dating rumours, post about 'quarantine love'

Television actress Chahatt Khanna and singer Mika Singh's latest Instagram posts are all about "quarantine love", sparking rumours that the duo is in a relationship with each other. However, Chahatt, in a recent interview, cleared the air about the two and said, "Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai (People are eating my head), literally. People are like, 'Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya (You broke our heart)!' Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this."

Mika and Chahatt's new song Quarantine Love is all set to be released and Chahatt said that both Mika and her shot the video of the song at his house. "Humne ghar mein hi shoot kiya hai (We shot it at home only), we are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. Hum dono ne mil kar phone pe shoot kiya hai (The two of us shot it on the phone)," Chahatt said.

She further added, "People don’t know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That’s what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone’s minds. I don’t know why people have problems with him, he is a very nice person. We had good fun while shooting. We shot for two days." Mika also took to his Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a video of pani puri that Chahatt prepared for him. He also posted a picture, in which he is seen kissing her hand as he is down on one knee.