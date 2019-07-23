MeToo: After being accused of sexual misconduct, Anu Malik likely to be back on TV

Last year, during #MeToo movement in India, many singers called out Anu Malik and accused him of sexual misconduct. Singers namely Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Alisha Chinai had accused Anu of sexually harassing them. Soon after that, Malik was asked to step down as the judge of Indian Idol 10. The channel released a statement which read as "Anu Mallik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue according to its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10."

A few months back, it was reported that Anu might return as the judge of Indian Idol 11, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Now as per reports in Bombay Times, the musician will be appearing on singing-based reality show named Superstar Singer alongside lyricist Sameer for one episode. Talking about it, a source had said, "He will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them."

Meanwhile, Alisha had accused Malik of molestation in the ’90s. She also dragged him to court. However, the matter was settled a few years later and they reconciled as co-judges on Indian Idol. Sona was the first one to call out Anu Malik in the open. She had called him a 'serial predator'. This was followed by Shweta's account - in which she accused the composer-singer of harassing her at the age of 15. Singer Caralisa Monteiro also levelled sexual harassment charges against him.