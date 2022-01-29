‘Meri shaadi hai’: Ankita Lokhande on getting trolled for oversharing wedding photos

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish ceremony recently.

The actress had uploaded numerous photos from her wedding's ceremonies and afterparties.

On the one side, she was showered with adoration, but on the other hand, she was mocked for oversharing her images.

In response, she said in an interview with Indianexpress.com, "Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding, who will post if I don't?)"

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Lokhande opened up on her journey after getting hitched. "I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me." The Pavitra Rishta actress further added, "It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters."

Lokhande even asserted why she choose to settle down with Jain by saying, "I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money." The actress further added that among the two, Vicky pushes her to the limit.

Ankita Lokhande, who co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in the serial 'Pavitra Rishta,' became a household name. Since then, she has garnered a sizable online and offline following. She will next be seen in the second season of the show.

For the unversed, On December 12 in Mumbai, Ankita Lokhande married her boyfriend Vicky Jain. They had been dating for three years prior to their marriage.