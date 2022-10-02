Search icon
Mere Sai fame Aanya Soni gets hospitalised after kidney failure, pens heartbreaking note

Anaya Soni stated that she will need to undergo dialysis and that after the procedure she will request for a kidney transplant

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

Anaya Soni/Instagram

Anaya Soni, who has appeared in television programmes such as Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan, and Mere Sai, has kidney failure and has been admitted to the hospital. Late Saturday night, the star posted a message regarding her condition, which she described as serious, on her Instagram account. She stated that she will need to undergo dialysis and that after the procedure she will request for a kidney transplant. Additionally, she asked her followers to pray for her. 

Anaya's post read: “Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine have come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7 ...condition is serious.. I am getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday .. pray for me guys. A life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe (I knew such a time will come).. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis.” 

Anaya received many well wishes from her admirers and fellow actors. 

Check out Anaya’s post here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANAYA T SONI (@theanayasoni)

An article in Navbharattimes.com claims that Anaya is in desperate need of financial assistance and lacks the funds to pay for medical care. She reportedly asked for financial assistance last year as well. She has claimed that as of 2015, she had only one kidney. Her father had given her one kidney when both of her kidneys had failed. 

