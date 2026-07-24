'Mera kutta hi aa jata': Akanksha Chamola takes savage dig at estranged husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Chamola joked about Gaurav Khanna's visit to Lock Upp 2, saying she would have preferred her parents or even her pet dog to meet her instead.

Akanksha Chamola made a candid remark about her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna during the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. While speaking to Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha referred to Gaurav as a "stranger" and said she would have preferred a visit from another member of her family.

The conversation began after Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, entered the Lock Upp 2 house. Shreya told Akanksha, "Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye."

Akanksha then joked about her own situation, saying, "Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun (Laila), bol raha hai 'Tera family kaha aaya. Tera to stranger aaya.'" The remark left Akanksha, Shreya and Shilpa laughing.

'My Mother, Father Or Even My Dog Could Have Come'

Akanksha then explained that she would have felt more comfortable if another family member had visited her. "Usse (Gaurav) jyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha," she said.

When Shreya asked her why, Akanksha explained that she wanted someone who would provide her with emotional comfort. "I wanted my comfort na. Basically more for me than for him," she said.

She later added, "I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata." Her comment once again left Shreya and Shilpa laughing.

Akanksha And Gaurav's Marriage

Akanksha had earlier revealed inside Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav had decided to end their marriage. She shared the news while discussing one of her "dark secrets" on the show. The actress said that the couple had been living separately and were in the process of getting divorced. She also stated that their decision to part ways was mutual.

Following her revelation, several viewers speculated that differences over having children may have contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

Akanksha later acknowledged that the issue had been one of the factors in their marriage but clarified that it was not the only reason behind their separation. She said that several personal differences ultimately led the couple to mutually decide to end their relationship.