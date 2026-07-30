'Men like you need to pause': Awez Darbar hits back at Nikhil Chinapa over Gauahar Khan's menopause row

Awez Darbar has reacted to Nikhil Chinapa's controversial menopause remark about Gauahar Khan, saying the reality show judge should "pause" before making such comments.

Nikhil Chinapa's controversial remark about Gauahar Khan has triggered fresh backlash, with her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, now reacting strongly to the statement. After Gauahar called out Nikhil for linking her opinion to menopause, Awez shared a video on Instagram criticising the reality show personality and asking him to "do better."

The controversy began after Nikhil's eviction from Prime Video's reality show Alliance, where he responded to a question about Gauahar's criticism of his gameplay.

What did Nikhil Chinapa say?

During an interview after his eviction, Nikhil said he had never personally met Gauahar but had heard about her through contestant Zaid Darbar.

He then made a remark that sparked criticism online, saying, "Maybe Mini will know more about this because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe, she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said."

The comment was widely criticised on social media, with many calling it inappropriate and insensitive.

Awez Darbar hits back

Reacting to the remark, Awez Darbar posted a video on his Instagram Stories and questioned Nikhil's response. "Maine ek reality show haar kar ainvi hi bura feel kar raha tha. Nikhil Chinapa sir, 19 saal reality show ka shor macha kar ye bol rahe hain."

He then added, “Nikhil sir, kya question pucha hai aur aap kya answer kar rahe ho? Matlab kuch to logic rakho na. Menopause ke baare mein mujhe itna pata toh hai nahi, but aap jaise men ko pause hone ki bahut zarurat hai, itna pata hai. Gauahar ne apni reply se already sabko pause kar diya hai, to I think itna hi bolna chahunga. Beesvein (20th) saal ke liye all the best. Acha karna."

Gauahar Khan called the remark 'ignorant'

Before Awez's response, Gauahar herself had criticised Nikhil's statement.

She said, "I'm so glad that Zaid went inside and told Nikhil that I was fond of him. I still am. I think he's a great guy. I think he has a great personality and an amazing body of work. I have utter respect for him. But what do you mean by saying Mini can comment because she deals with menopause and perimenopause? You're assuming that I'm at an age where I must be going through menopause or perimenopause, and that's why I have those viewpoints. That is ridiculous."

Calling Nikhil "ignorant", Gauahar said it was unfair to dismiss a woman's opinion by linking it to menstruation, menopause or perimenopause. She added that suggesting a woman is "wrong" because of these natural biological phases reflects an insensitive and uninformed mindset.

Alliance latest update

Meanwhile, Alliance has witnessed major changes inside the house. Kushal Tandon has become the new Ace, while the remaining contestants have been divided into four teams of three members each.

Seema Sajdeh was also evicted after failing to secure a place in any of the teams.

Alliance streams daily at 12 pm on Prime Video.