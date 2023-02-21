Meet Vikas D Nahar, Shark Tank India’s newest shark, who took his company Happilo from Rs 10,000 to Rs 500 crore

Vikas D Nahar

The panel of Shark Tank India is going to get another addition soon as entrepreneur Vikas D Nahar will join the show as a shark in an upcoming special episode. Shark Tank India season 2 is currently airing on Sony and streaming on SonyLiv. The platform has now announced a digital-only episode - Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 – which will soon stream on SonyLiv. The episode will feature Nahar as one of the sharks.

Who is Vikas D Nahar?

Vikas D Nahar is the co-founder and CEO of Happilo, a leading player in the dry-fruit and nuts segment. The brand offers healthy snacking options to consumers. He belongs to a family that engaged in growing pepper and coffee, which inculcated in him a natural inclination towards entrepreneurship. He completed his Bachelrs in Computer Application from Bangalore University in 2005 and began working with the Jain Group.

He took a break to do his MBA from Symbiosis International University, following which Nahar joined Satvikk Speciality Foods as the Managing Director. In many ways, his experiences at Satvikk helped him establish Happilo as here, he helped the company expand the product line to around 40 varieties of dry fruits, 100 varieties of chocolates, and 60 varieties of spices.

How Vikas D Nahar founded Happilo?

After leaving Satvikk in 2015, he started Happilo the following year. The brand began with an initial capital of just Rs 10,000 and only two team members. Today, Happilo is an industry leader with a revenue run-rate of Rs 500 crore. The company today has a strong presence in e-commerce platforms and retail stores across the country.

Vikas D Nahar in Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India is an entrepreneurial reality show where people pitch their start-ups and ventures to leading entrepreneurs aka sharks in a bid to earn their investment and mentorship in their initiatives. The first season, which aired in 2021-22, was a huge success in India. The second season has been airing since January. Nahar will join a panel of sharks that includes Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat), Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), and Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).