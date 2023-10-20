Headlines

Meet Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande’s husband, owner of Rs 100 crore business, being called ‘dark horse’ of Bigg Boss 17

All about Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande’s husband who owns Rs 100 crore business empire

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Vicky Jain who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, entered the popular reality show with her wife Ankita Lokhande. The businessman is winning hearts with his personality and is being called the ‘dark horse’

Vicky Jain is a successful businessman who holds an MBA degree and is an accomplished entrepreneur. He serves as the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate. 

He completed his education with a degree in Economics from the Savitribai Phule Pune University and then pursued an MBA from one of the top colleges in the country, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He belongs to a wealthy business family and his parents Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain are both into business. 

The businessman is the owner of coal washeries in Janjgir. The estimated net worth of his business is around Rs, 100 crore. Apart from this, his family business is spread across real estate too and they have a firm name Mahavir Builders and Promoters. He was also the owner of the Box Cricket League (BCL) team, Mumbai Tigers. 

Recently, the businessman was seen playing a prank with the housemates in Bigg Boss 17 for which he was mocked by Bigg Boss for playing extra smart. The businessman is also seen flaunting his individual personality, talking to everyone in the house and decoding others’ games. This has made the public believe that he might be the dark horse of the house. 

However, in a recent promo, the users can see that something is not right between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as the actress was seen complaining to her husband that he has made her feel lonely in the house despite promising to be with her all the time. 

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the reality show with all new theme which is, dil, dimaag aur dum, and 2 new rooms unlocked in the house, a therapy room and an archive room, which has intrigued the audience. Not only this but the contestants are also allowed to use phones this season

