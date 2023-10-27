Meet Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya’s rumoured boyfriend, set to spice up Bigg Boss 17 as wild card entry

Here's all you need to know about Samarth Jurel, Udaariyaan actor who is all set to spice up Bigg Boss 17 as wild card.

Samarth Jurel, popular actor who is best known for her role in Television shows like Udaariyan and Maitree, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. His entry in the house might make Abhishek Kumar unhappy, because he is the rumoured to be Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend.

Samarth Jurel is born and brought up in Indore. The actor earlier used to play cricket and left his budding career in cricket for acting. He revealed in an interview with Outlook that he used to play state-level cricket and his father always wanted him to be a cricketer but he always wanted to be an actor. He also revealed that he lied to his parents and came to Mumbai to start his career in acting.

He said, “I always wanted to become an actor, but my father wanted me to ace in cricket only because he is a cricketer. Initially I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only for my father. In fact, I played at district and state level. But soon after that, I decided not to quit on my dreams, so without hurting my dad's feelings I lied to him saying that I am going to Mumbai to play cricket but actually opted for modelling and did theatre.”

He added, “One thing led to another and here I am doing what I love the most, being an actor. There are times I play cricket on set with my co-actors in the show, because I still have a soft spot for cricket in my heart, thanks to my father. So, from Abba nahi Manenge..., to convincing my father, I love every bit of this filmy journey of mine."

Samarth Jurel started his journey as a model and later changed his to acting. He shot to fame with his role as Nikhil Kapoor opposite Sonakshi Batra in Udaariyaan. He then starred in several music videos and also enjoys a huge fan following.

Isha Malviya is rumored to be currently in a relationship with her Udaariyan costar Samarth Jurrel.



In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, the actor can be seen recalling how he met Isha Malviya and reveals that it has been a year since they met and are very happy together. His entry might come as a trouble for Abhishek Kumar who is Isha Malviya’s ex and still in love with him and might spice up the things in the house.

Apart from him, Miss India 2010 winner Manasvi Mamgai is also all set to change the dynamic between the contestants in the house as she will also be entering as one of the wildcard contestants.

When Isha Malviya entered Bigg Boss 17, she denied relationship with Abhishek Kumar and said they were just close friends. However, Abhishek claimed that they were in a relationship. Isha also accused Abhishek of physically assualt and the two had an ugly spat in front of Salman Khan. It will now be interesting to see how the dynamics change as Samarth Jurel enters the house.

