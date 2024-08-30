Twitter
Television

This TV star who once faced financial struggles now owns a luxurious private jet.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode
Kapil Sharma (Source: Instagram)
From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, there are many stars who before making it big in the entertainment industry, living a luxurious life, struggled to even survive in Mumbai. One such star, who once worked at a telephone booth, now lives an uber-luxurious life. 

The star we are talking about once earned a salary of just Rs 500, and didn't have money for his sister's wedding. However, now he owns a luxurious house and a huge private jet. He is none other than Kapil Sharma. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma was just 16 when he lost his father. He recalled in an interview that he tried out for BSF and in the Indian Army too. Later, He began working to support his family, earning Rs 500 as his first salary while working in a telephone booth in his hometown Amritsar. After completing his schooling, Kapil ventured into theatre during his college days and later came to Mumbai to participate in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 in 2007. He emerged as the winner and from there on there was no looking back. 

Later after gaining fame as a comedian in India, he began hosting his own TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013. In 2016, the show moved TV channels and was later named as The Kapil Sharma Show. With this, he became one of the most successful and richest stars on television. He even featured in several movies, however, only one of his films Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon turned out to be successful at the box office.

This year, Kapil ditched television and moved his show, with the same cast, to Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show streamed on Netflix in weekly episodes, and this way, it reached out to 192 countries across the world. For the recent show, Kapil reportedly charged a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode. He leads a luxurious lifestyle and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 300 crore. 

He has now left fans shocked with his recent photo wherein he is seen walking with his wife Ginni and flaunting his private jet in the background. Fans couldn't stop themselves from praising his rags-to-riches journey. One of the comments read, "Private Jet dikhane ka tarika thoda casual hai." Another wrote, "Scooter se private jet tak ka safar what a struggle men." Another user wrote, "The baap of all comedians."

