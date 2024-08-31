Twitter
Television

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

This popular villain of television was called 'gareeb', once earned over Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Karanvir Bohra
Many television actors despite earning fame on the small screen, decide to leave everything for Bollywood but fail to make a mark on the big screen. One such actor, who became a star on TV, lost all his money on making a film which got shelved. 

The actor we are talking about is popular for playing villanious roles on television and once reportedly charged over Rs 2 lakh per episode. He is none other than Karanvir Bohra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karanvir(@karanvirbohra)

Karanvir Bohra is the son of filmmaker Mahendra Bohra and the grandson of actor-producer Ramkumar Bohra. He started his career as a child artiste in the film Tejaa. He then made his television debut made his television debut with the role of Kabir in DJ's Creative Unit's Just Mohabbat. He had his first leading role with Ronnie Screwvala's Shararat, a comedy fantasy show. This made him a household name. 

However, after playing small roles in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kkusum, the actor left television for Bollywood. He starred in several films like Kismat Konnection, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and more. However, failed to make a mark on the big screen. 

In an interview with Times of India, he revealed that he lost a lot of money making a film and said, “Offers are not drying up. I am in a very good position. Woh alag baat hai ke mere Shauq ke wajah se maine bahut paise gawaye. I wanted to make a film and I ended up spending a lot of money on making the film and then it did not work at all. Aur paise doob gaye… the film was Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The film was made quite well but we didn’t get the right release. We all know the status of single producers and theatres, I could not execute because there was nepotism, and nexus involved. It was unfortunate but life is to move on.” 

The actor also participated in several reality shows including Lockk Upp, Bigg Boss, and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others. He used to reportedly charge Rs 20 lakh per week during Bigg Boss but during Lockk Upp, he charged only Rs 2 lakh per week. During the show, he revealed that he was in debt and took up roles to pay off his debt. He revealed that he had been struggling for 7 years financially. 

In a recent interview, he talked about the same and said that he and his wife earn well through Instagram, “Playing a role is a different thing, and doing anything in the name of work is another thing. I don’t want to do anything for the sake of money. To earn money I am doing reality shows, Teejay and I are very influential influencers on social media and we earn money from there. So, there is no dearth of work. Ek dum kaam milna band ho jayega, then I might pick up any random role, but right now I don’t need to with God’s grace things are really good.” 

Karanvir Bora recalled when he was called ‘gareeb’ and said, “When I lost my friend Sidharth Shukla and I had gone to see him, I went in a small car and I was called gareeb for it.” Meanwhile, Karanvir is now reportedly worth Rs 20 crore and was last seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin wherein he won hearts with his villainous role of Inspector Bhanwar Patil.

