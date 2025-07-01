With dramatic entries and intense close-ups, this actress' character became unforgettable. Even today, people remember her with the famous “Nikaaaa” tune in the background.

Urvashi Dholakia became a household name with her role as Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Her bold look, chiffon sarees, stylish bindis, glossy lipstick, and brown flowers in her hair, made her one of the most glamorous villains on Indian television.

Early Start and Personal Struggles

Urvashi entered the industry in the early ’90s but got major fame with *Kasautii Zindagi Kay*. While she was successful on screen, her personal life had many challenges. She got married at the young age of 16 and became a mother at 17. Sadly, the marriage ended in just a year and a half, and she raised her twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij, as a single mother. Even though she was young, she took on all responsibilities with strength and never gave up.

No Time for Love After Divorce

After her divorce, Urvashi focused fully on her family and career. Though she was linked to many people in the media, she never confirmed any relationship. In a 2016 interview, she said that being a single mom took up all her time. She didn't hide anything in life, but she also didn’t want her private matters to become gossip. She joked about being linked to an industrialist she had never even met and said her kids were always her first priority.

Her Relationship With Anuj Sachdeva

Urvashi was in a happy relationship with actor Anuj Sachdeva for some time, though they never made it official. They were seen enjoying holidays together, especially in Goa. Later, it was said that Anuj’s mother didn’t approve of the relationship due to Urvashi’s age and the fact that she had two sons. Eventually, the couple parted ways. Urvashi later said that she never confirmed the relationship because once you do, people start making stories, and she preferred keeping her personal life private.

A Strong and Independent Mother

Urvashi’s life was never easy, but she never gave up. She worked hard in the TV industry to raise her sons alone. In interviews, she proudly talks about being a young mom and how people are surprised she doesn’t look like one. She says she takes such comments positively and is proud of her long journey. Her strength and courage have made her an inspiration for many single mothers. Urvashi Dholakia truly proved that you can shine even after facing the hardest times in life.