This actor, who once used to work as a superstar's bodyguard, later became TV's Amitabh Bachchan.

The journey to become a superstar is not always a bed of roses for the actors. From Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan, many superstars faced immense struggles before they got all the luxuries. One such actor, who didn't have a house to sleep, in and lived in a car, later became 'TV's Amitabh Bachchan.'

The actor we are talking about started his career in television shows and became a household name. He then went on to make his space in Bollywood as well and now lives an uber-luxurious life. He is Ronit Roy.

Ronit Roy came to Mumbai with just Rs 6 in his pocket and decided to work in a hotel as a management trainee. There he worked as a bartender, washed dishes, and cleaned tables but soon he realized that this work was not for him. However, to meet ends in a city like Mumbai, he had to continue with it.

In an interview, Ronit Roy revealed that after his Bollywood debut with the hit film Jaan Tere Naam, which was followed by another hit Bomb Blast and Army, his career came to a standstill and his drinking habits pulled him into a financial crisis. He added that he had no house to live and food to eat and said, "Nobody helped me, asked me, ‘Is there food in your house? Do you even have a house?’ I didn’t even have a house for the longest time, I was living in a car! I had one big suitcase, it used to be in the boot of my car and all my clothes were in it. Because I had to leave the place where I was earlier living as I didn’t have money to pay rent. I could not go back to someone’s house and say please let me stay. It is shameful. On and off would use the hotels in Juhu, all the public lavatories to freshen up and go to shoots."

He even used to work as Aamir Khan's bodyguard for 2 years and talking about the same he said, " I don't want to talk about it because they think I am using his name for publicity, but those 2 years were the most valuable years of my life. Aamir Khan works very hard."

Then in the 2000s, the actor went on to sign for superhit shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which made them a superstar on National television and he even became the highest-paid actor. As per a Times of India report, Ronit was charging as much as s 50,000 per episode in the mid-2000s. The actor was thus called as television's Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from a hit career in TV, he has even been a part of hit films like Bloody Daddy, Student of The Year, 2 States and more. He now has a reported net worth of Rs 99 crore. He owns a luxurious sea-view apartment and owns Ace Security and Protection agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP) which currently caters to Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Shahrukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

