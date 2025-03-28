Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding was marked not only by elaborate ceremonies but also by extravagant gifts.

Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a grand celebration in Mumbai. Their wedding festivities lasted three days and featured six major ceremonies, including mehendi, engagement, haldi, sangeet, reception, and the main wedding event.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding was marked not only by elaborate ceremonies but also by extravagant gifts. Reports say that Vicky gifted Ankita with a lavish private villa in the Maldives, valued at Rs 50 crores. In return, Ankita gifted Vicky a personalized yacht worth Rs 8 crores.

These stunning gifts are more expensive than the annual earnings of many top executives at multinational companies.

Currently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are both contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Vicky, who entered the reality show alongside his wife Ankita, is quickly gaining attention for his charming personality and is being dubbed the "dark horse" of the season. His calm demeanor and strategic gameplay are winning him fans inside and outside the house.

Vicky Jain is a highly successful businessman with an MBA degree and extensive experience as an entrepreneur. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a diversified company involved in several industries, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate. His versatile business acumen has played a significant role in the growth and success of the enterprise.

Vicky Jain completed his education with a degree in Economics from Savitribai Phule Pune University, followed by an MBA from the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He hails from a wealthy business family, with his parents, Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain, both successful in their own business ventures.

Vicky Jain is the owner of coal washeries in Janjgir, with his business estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore. His family's business ventures also extend to real estate under the name Mahavir Builders and Promoters. Additionally, he was the owner of the Box Cricket League (BCL) team, Mumbai Tigers.