Building a career in the highly competitive television industry and then making a mark in mainstream cinema is no easy task. Yet, actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ronit Roy have shown that with determination, it’s achievable.

Another actress with a truly inspiring story is someone who, at the age of just 7, ran away from home. Today, she stands as the wealthiest actress in the TV industry.

The actress we're referring to has captured the hearts of audiences both as a traditional daughter-in-law and in negative roles. She also won countless fans when she participated in Salman Khan's reality TV show Bigg Boss, where she earned the title of 'Sher Khan.' This talented star is none other than Hina Khan.

Hina Khan was born on October 2 in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. Before making her mark in the entertainment industry, she completed her Master in Business Administration in 2009 from CCA School of Management, Gurgaon. In a past interview, the actress shared that she initially worked in a call center to support herself financially.

In 2008, Hina Khan auditioned for Indian Idol and made it to the TOP 30, but was unfortunately eliminated after that. During her college years in Delhi, on the advice of her friends, she hesitantly auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This decision turned out to be life-changing, as it marked her entry into the entertainment industry. She gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Akshara in the show, quickly becoming a household name. After eight successful years on the show, Hina decided to leave in order to pursue new and exciting projects.

Hina Khan then made her mark on Bigg Boss, where she participated in Salman Khan's reality show and quickly gained a dedicated fanbase. Although she didn’t win the trophy and lost to Shilpa Shinde, her strong personality and melodious voice won many hearts. She returned to Bigg Boss in season 14 as a senior, where during a conversation with Sidharth Shukla, she shared a shocking personal story. Hina revealed that at the age of 7, she once ran away from home.

After her successful stint in Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan made a mark in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. She also took on the role of the iconic character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Although she portrayed a negative character, her performance was widely appreciated and loved by the audience, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

After impressing everyone with her performances in the TV industry, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the psychological thriller explored the story of a young boy's obsessive love for an older woman and his attempts to invade her life through hacking. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, Hina continued to diversify her career with roles in movies like Unlock, Soulmate, and more.

Recently, she was seen in Country of Blind, a film that premiered in the USA on October 6th and has even been invited to the Oscar Library, further solidifying her presence in the global cinema landscape.

According to reports, Hina Khan has a staggering net worth of Rs 52 crore, making her the richest television actress in India. She is also among the highest-paid actresses on TV, reportedly charging Rs 2 lakh per episode. On the professional front, Hina is all set to appear in the upcoming web series Qahar, adding yet another exciting project to her impressive career.